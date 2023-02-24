Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Friday approved Rs. 1292.65 crore under Bharatmala Pariyojana for the development of 32.00 Km long 6-lane Access Controlled Greenfield Highway from Chandrasekharapuram to Polavaram on (NH-544G) Bengaluru–Vijayawada Economic Corridor in Hybrid Annuity Mode in Andhra Pradesh.
Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Friday approved Rs. 1292.65 crore under Bharatmala Pariyojana for the development of 32.00 Km long 6-lane Access Controlled Greenfield Highway from Chandrasekharapuram to Polavaram on (NH-544G) Bengaluru–Vijayawada Economic Corridor in Hybrid Annuity Mode in Andhra Pradesh.
The minister informed that the Bengaluru – Kadapa – Vijayawada Economic Corridor starts from Bengaluru STRR which utilizes the existing Bengaluru – Hyderabad (NH-44) till the Kodikonda check post on NH 44, in a series of tweets.
The minister informed that the Bengaluru – Kadapa – Vijayawada Economic Corridor starts from Bengaluru STRR which utilizes the existing Bengaluru – Hyderabad (NH-44) till the Kodikonda check post on NH 44, in a series of tweets.
Gadkari added that thereafter, the proposed Greenfield Economic Corridor traverses from Kodikonda checkpost (Kodur village) on NH-44 (Bangalore – Hyderabad Road) to Muppavaram village near Addanki on NH-16.
Gadkari added that thereafter, the proposed Greenfield Economic Corridor traverses from Kodikonda checkpost (Kodur village) on NH-44 (Bangalore – Hyderabad Road) to Muppavaram village near Addanki on NH-16.
The minister said from Muppavaram the alignment utilizes the existing NH-16 till Vijayawada. “The entire corridor from Kodikonda checkpost to Muppavaram with a length of 342.5 Km is completely a Greenfield highway. This stretch in the Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh is proposed to be developed in 14 Packages."
The minister said from Muppavaram the alignment utilizes the existing NH-16 till Vijayawada. “The entire corridor from Kodikonda checkpost to Muppavaram with a length of 342.5 Km is completely a Greenfield highway. This stretch in the Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh is proposed to be developed in 14 Packages."
Gadkari also approved Rs. 410.83 crore for the construction of a four-lane Raniganj Bypass with a length of 5.261 km on NH-14 (old NH-60) in Paschim Bardhaman district on EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) Mode in West Bengal.
Gadkari also approved Rs. 410.83 crore for the construction of a four-lane Raniganj Bypass with a length of 5.261 km on NH-14 (old NH-60) in Paschim Bardhaman district on EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) Mode in West Bengal.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.