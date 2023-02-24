Gadkari approves National Highway project worth ₹410.83 crore on EPC Mode in West Bengal
- This corridor is acting as one of the prime corridors for the traffic plying from south Indian states and Odisha towards North Bengal and northeastern states, Gadkari said
Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Friday approved Rs. 410.83 crore for the construction of a four-lane Raniganj Bypass with a length of 5.261 km on NH-14 (old NH-60) in Paschim Bardhaman district on EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) Mode in West Bengal.
