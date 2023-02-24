Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Gadkari approves National Highway project worth 410.83 crore on EPC Mode in West Bengal

Gadkari approves National Highway project worth 410.83 crore on EPC Mode in West Bengal

1 min read . 06:28 PM IST Livemint
Gadkari added that the entire stretch is a 2-lane with a Paved Shoulder configuration

  • This corridor is acting as one of the prime corridors for the traffic plying from south Indian states and Odisha towards North Bengal and northeastern states, Gadkari said

Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Friday approved Rs. 410.83 crore for the construction of a four-lane Raniganj Bypass with a length of 5.261 km on NH-14 (old NH-60) in Paschim Bardhaman district on EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) Mode in West Bengal.

The minister informed that NH-14 starts from its junction with NH-12 (Old NH 34) near Morgram connecting Rampur Hat, Siuri, Raniganj, Bankura, Garhbeta, and Salbani and terminating at its junction with NH-16 (Old NH 2) near Kharagpur in West Bengal, in a series of tweets.

Gadkari added that the entire stretch is a 2-lane with a Paved Shoulder configuration. “This corridor is acting as one of the prime corridors for the traffic plying from south Indian states and Odisha towards North Bengal and northeastern states."

The minister said that it connects many important Industrial, religious and agricultural areas like Kharagpur, Midnapore, Chandrakona Road, Garbeta, Bishnupur, Bankura, Raniganj, Pandabeshwar, Dubrajpur, Suri, Rampurhat, Nalhati, etc.

Gadkari also approved Rs. 1292.65 crore under Bharatmala Pariyojana for the development of 32.00 Km long 6-lane Access Controlled Greenfield Highway from Chandrasekharapuram to Polavaram on (NH-544G) Bengaluru–Vijayawada Economic Corridor in Hybrid Annuity Mode in Andhra Pradesh.

