Gadkari approves proposal to slap green tax on old, polluting vehicles

New Delhi: The union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday approved a proposal to impose a green tax on some category of vehicles, setting the stage for phasing out old, pollution-causing vehicles.

The proposal will be referred to the states for consultation before it is notified, an official statement said.

The minister also approved the policy of deregistration and scrapping of vehicles owned by government departments, and public sector entities. Such vehicles will have to be more than 15 years old. The policy will come into effect from 1 April 2022. A broader vehicle scrapping policy is yet to be announced by the government.

According the proposal, a green tax could be levied on transport or commercial vehicles older than 8 years at the time of renewal of fitness certificate. The levy will have to be in the range of 10-25 % of the road tax. In case of personal vehicles, it could be charged at the time of renewal of registration certificate after 15 years.

“The Centre is providing broader guidelines for the states. It has to be ultimately implemented by them (states). Currently, some states such as Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra levy such a tax," a senior government official told Mint.

Such a tax will dissuade consumers from using vehicles that causes pollution, by making the polluter pay for pollution. It will also prompt them to switch to newer, less-polluting vehicles such as electric vehicles.

The government has also proposed that public transport vehicles, such as city buses, will be charged lower green tax. There will be higher tax--50% of road tax--for vehicles being registered in highly polluted cities and differential tax, depending on fuel—petrol, diesel--and the type of vehicle.

Hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles and cleaner alternative fuels such as CNG, ethanol, LPG to be exempted. Vehicles used in farming, such as tractor, harvestor, tiller will also be exempted. The revenue garnered from the green tax will have to be kept in a separate account and used for tackling pollution. States will also have to set up state-of-art facilities for emission monitoring by utilizing these funds.

“It is estimated that commercial vehicles, which constitute about 5% of the total vehicle fleet contribute about 65-70% of total vehicular pollution. The older fleet typically manufactured before the year 2000 constitutes less that 1% of the total fleet but contributes around 15% of total vehicular pollution. These older vehicles pollute 10-25 times more than modern vehicle," an official statement said.

According to Puneet Gupta, Director, automotive forecasting at HIS Markit, the policy measure is a win-win for the entire automobile ecosystem such as consumers, automobile manufacturers well as insurance companies. “This is a first step towards unveiling the (vehicle scrappage policy). It will give provide fillip to automobile industry by increasing automobile sales. Currently, around 70-80 lakh vehicles are due for re-registration. Out of this, roughly 2-3 lakh people may want to re-register/pay more fee and rather opt for scrapping the vehicle and purchase a new one. This could further create new demand for vehicle. It will help Indian car fleet to modernize," Gupta said.

