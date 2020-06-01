Home >News >India >Gadkari asks industries to contact home states to bring back migrant workers
MSME and transport minister Nitin Gadkari. PTI
MSME and transport minister Nitin Gadkari. PTI

Gadkari asks industries to contact home states to bring back migrant workers

1 min read . Updated: 01 Jun 2020, 06:47 PM IST Prashant K. Nanda

  • The minister said MSME industries that employ around 110 million people have taken a hit due to covid-19, but there is no official estimate on the job loss in the secto

NEW DELHI: Industries should reach out to the home state of migrants and district administrations where the plants are based to bring back workers, MSME and transport minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said, adding industries have resumed operation with limited capacity.

Though Gadkari named the recycling industry while talking about bringing back migrant workers, he indicated that others can follow suit.

Addressing the media after the Union Cabinet meeting, the minister said migrant workers constitute between 10% and 20% of the industrial workforce and not all of them have not gone back during the lockdown. He said there are companies which have offered them food and shelter so that they don't feel the need to leave for their homes.

Though there is no official number on how many people have left the cities during the lockdown due to income loss and job loss, experts said the number could be in excess of 12 million. Indian Railways have said it has arranged for transport of 7.1 million people through ‘Shramik Special' trains.

The minister said MSME industries that employ around 110 million people have taken a hit due to covid-19, but there is no official estimate on the job loss in the sector. Industries across sectors have started operation and some with 40-50% capacity, he said, adding business and livelihood issues will improve, the minister said.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday approved 50,000 crore equity infusion for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) through Fund of Funds, and another 20,000 crore fund for the distressed sector.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Nitin Gadkari, Union minister for road transport & highways and MSMEs.

Boosting exports is key to the quick revival of MSME sector: Nitin Gadkari

5 min read . 01:12 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a cabinet meeting, in New Delhi, Monday (Photo: PTI)

MSME definition revised, now medium firms are those with 250 cr turnover

2 min read . 06:12 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout