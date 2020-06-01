Gadkari asks industries to contact home states to bring back migrant workers

NEW DELHI: Industries should reach out to the home state of migrants and district administrations where the plants are based to bring back workers, MSME and transport minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said, adding industries have resumed operation with limited capacity.

Though Gadkari named the recycling industry while talking about bringing back migrant workers, he indicated that others can follow suit.

Addressing the media after the Union Cabinet meeting, the minister said migrant workers constitute between 10% and 20% of the industrial workforce and not all of them have not gone back during the lockdown. He said there are companies which have offered them food and shelter so that they don't feel the need to leave for their homes.

Though there is no official number on how many people have left the cities during the lockdown due to income loss and job loss, experts said the number could be in excess of 12 million. Indian Railways have said it has arranged for transport of 7.1 million people through ‘Shramik Special' trains.

The minister said MSME industries that employ around 110 million people have taken a hit due to covid-19, but there is no official estimate on the job loss in the sector. Industries across sectors have started operation and some with 40-50% capacity, he said, adding business and livelihood issues will improve, the minister said.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday approved ₹50,000 crore equity infusion for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) through Fund of Funds, and another ₹20,000 crore fund for the distressed sector.

