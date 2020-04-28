Road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday urged states and union territories to immediately clear blockades at the state borders to ensure smooth movement of trucks and vehicles carrying essential goods across the country.

The minister said that highways construction needs to be accelerated and increased by two-three times for the next few years, thrusting on the importance of infrastructure development towards economic growth. Towards this, he urged states to expedite land acquisition and utilise funds worth ₹25,000 crore allocated for this purpose to regain momentum in road construction.

According to official data, 1,315 road projects covering 49,238 kms worth ₹5,89,648 crore are currently under progress, out of which 819 projects covering 30,301 kms costing about ₹3,06,250 crore were delayed. State-specific issues such as delay in land acquisition, environment clearance are some of reasons for a delay in project implementation, official statement said.

While all economic activities have come to a halt due to the imposition of the nationwide lockdown beginning March 25, some construction work was allowed in non-containment zones last week. According to officials, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has already resumed work on 70% of its projects.

Gadkari was interacting with state transport and public works department (PWD) ministers via video conference.

The minister said that there is an urgent need to facilitate movement of trucks to ease up lives of the public amid a nationwide lockdown.

Even as India began partial exit from the lockdown last week and resumed economic activity in some parts of the country, several rough edges yet to be ironed out. Movement of trucks on the roads have not improved significantly. Shortage of labourers, truck drivers, difficulty in procuring e-passes and inter-state movement of vehicles carrying essential goods continued to remain a challenge despite several guidelines from the home ministry.

Gadkari asked state transport ministers to explore operationalising app-based two-wheeler taxis, especially in rural areas to assist farming communities. “This will also provide new employment opportunities. They may also try to shift public transport to LNG/CNG, e-vehicles which will bring considerable savings on fuel bills and will help the environment being less/zero polluting fuels," an official statement said.

Share Via