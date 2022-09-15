Gadkari calls for electricity-based public transport system

The minister called upon investors to participate in India’s infrastructure growth story, adding that toll revenue of the NHAI will soar to ₹1.40 trillion a year in next three years from ₹40,000 crore per annum currently
NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said it was time for India to have a professionally managed public transport system based on electricity under public-private partnership.
Addressing ‘INSIGHT 2022’: International Conference on Sustainable and Innovative Finance for Green and Healthy Transportation in the national capital, the minister said capital investment for such an endeavour will not be an issue if there was a correct model to implement.
He said efforts should be made to discourage use of personal vehicles. Appreciating the London transport model, the minister said people want comfort and affordability.
He also proposed the use of card or QR code-based entry-exit system instead of physical ticket system in buses to prevent losses to bus corporations and promote ease of travelling.
He emphasized that with coming of electric buses there will be reduction in pollution and also, thus a decline in India’s crude import bill.
Gadkari said the government was trying to expand the size of automobile industry to ₹15 trillion, given the industry’s employment generating capacities.
The minister also congratulated CESL for tender of 5450 e-buses which is largest in the world. He said the target should be 5 lakh buses.
Gadkari said green hydrogen is the future of mobility,and as part of transitioning to clean energy, the minister said, that electric trucks would be launched next month.
He also called upon investors to participate in India’s infrastructure growth story, adding that toll revenue of the NHAI will soar to ₹1.40 trillion a year in next three years from ₹40,000 crore per annum currently.
He also said that the government will soon list InvITs on stock exchanges so that retail investors can trade in units of InvITs. InvITs are instruments on the pattern of mutual funds, designed to pool money from investors and invest in assets that will provide cash flows over a period of time.
