Gadkari calls for reduction in road accidents, deaths by 50% by 2024. Updated: 09 Sep 2022, 12:44 PM IST
Gadkari said issues of road safety should not be taken lightly and related incidents should be reviewed constantly
New Delhi: Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari has called upon all the state transport ministers and officials to work together to reduce road accidents and deaths by 50% by 2024.