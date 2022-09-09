New Delhi: Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari has called upon all the state transport ministers and officials to work together to reduce road accidents and deaths by 50% by 2024.

Gadkari said issues of road safety should not be taken lightly and related incidents should be reviewed constantly.

The minister proposed training engineering students for conducting safety audits of the roads on the basis of which action can be taken by the ministry.

In an interactive session on Thursday, state transport and PWD Ministers raised their issues related to highway infrastructure and shared their problems and urged the central government to resolve them.

State ministers who attended the session included Govindas Kounthujam (Manipur), Prafull Kumar Mallik (Odisha), Satpal Maharaj (Uttarakhand), Harbhajan Singh (Punjab), Bhajan Lal Jatav (Rajasthan), Samdup Lapcha (Sikkim), A.V. Velu (Tamil Nadu), Nilesh Kabra (Goa), Arvind Chauhan (Maharashtra).

Kounthujam said 90% of the area are hilly and there are problems with land acquisition with regard to National Highway projects. “But we are trying to solve these problems and soon we will be able to get land," he said. He said we want to develop highway infrastructure at par with other states.

Talking about the issues of Sikkim, Samdup Lapcha said state faces resource crunch and tourism is the only source of economy. “We survive on tourism. It will be good if get an alternate road from Bankura to Sikkim, This will also be good in terms of security," he said.

Tamil Nadu minister Velu spoke about the steps taken by the state government to make the state accident-free. “More than 300 engineers have been trained. We have also launched sensitization programme for school students in the state," he pointed out.