Gadkari flags off economic corridors worth 20,000 crore

nion highways minister Nitin Gadkari flagged off highway projects worth over ₹20,000 crore on Tuesday, aimed to decongest several parts of Haryana, and pave way for development of the state.

“Work on infrastructure creation will help India become a $5 trillion economy," the minister said, adding the projects are part of the ₹100 trillion national infrastructure pipeline.

Focusing on infrastructure projects is expected to increase economic activity, generate employment and boost demand, at a time when the Indian economy is expected to contract due to the coronavirus crisis.

Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of these highway projects over webcast. The projects inaugurated include the 35.45km four-lane Rohna/Hasangarh to Jhajjar section of NH 334B worth ₹1,183 crore; 70km four-laning of Punjab-Haryana border to Jind section of NH 71 worth ₹857 crore; and the 85.36km two-lane Jind-Karnal highway on NH 709 costing ₹200 crore.

The projects for which foundation stone was laid include the 227km six-lane access-controlled greenfield expressway from Ismailpur to Narnaul on NH 152D in eight packages costing ₹8,650 crore; the 46km four-lane Gurugram Pataudi-Rewari section of NH 352W costing ₹1,524 crore; the 14.4km four-lane Rewari Byepass costing ₹928 crore; the 30.45km four-lane Rewari-Ateli Mandi section of NH 11 costing ₹1,057 crore; the 40.47 km 4-lane UP-Haryana Border to Roha on NH 334B costing ₹1,509 crore, among others.

These projects will improve connectivity within Haryana, as well as to neighbouring states such as Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi and UP. The projects are expected to cut travel time, save fuel cost, and boost development in backward areas of the state. For instance, the travel time from Chandigarh to Delhi airport will get reduced from the current four hours to two hours.

