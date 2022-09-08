Gadkari holds meeting with Karnataka CM

Gadkari directed state officials to submit proposals regarding demands and work related to National Highway Association of India (NHAI) and assured complete support of the ministry to the state.
New Delhi: Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Thursday met Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai to work towards resolving the traffic congestion problems in Bengaluru.
Gadkari also suggested exploring options to create bus-ports, inter-modal stations and parking plazas to solve traffic woes.
MoS General (Retd.) V.K. Singh, State Transport Minister B. Sriramulu, State PWD Minister C.C. Patil, State MPs P.C. Mohan & Tejasvi Surya and Central & State Officials were also present at the meeting.
