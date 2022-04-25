Gadkari inaugurates 10 national highway projects worth 8,000 cr in Solapur

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
These road projects have the potential to bring Solapur district and its environs into the mainstream of the country and will be beneficial for the people in the region
NEW DELHI: Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday inaugurated 10 national highway projects totalling 292 km worth ₹8,181 crore in Solapur, Maharashtra.
These road projects have the potential to bring Solapur district and its environs into the mainstream of the country and will be beneficial for the people in the region, the minister said.
Gadkari said strengthening of road network is important for Solapur because it has temple attractions like the Siddheshwar, Akkalkot, Pandharpur. These highway projects will facilitate access to spiritual sites and will also help in smooth transportation of agricultural goods.
To address the problem of water scarcity in Solapur, Gadkari said, several lakes have been constructed in the district and many available reservoirs deepened. As a result, about 73 villages in the district have access to water now, and 561 hectare of area under irrigation. Two water supply schemes have benefited from this project and 747 wells in the area have been recharged, he added.
