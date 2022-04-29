Gadkari inaugurates 12 national highway projects worth 8,000 cr in Hyderabad

Gadkari inaugurates 12 national highway projects worth ₹8,000 cr in Hyderabad1 min read . 05:44 PM IST
- The highways, once operational, will also boost trade and commerce in the region and create sustainable employment opportunities for the youth
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI: Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurated 12 national highway projects totalling 460 Km worth ₹8,000 crore and seven CRIF Projects in Hyderabad.
NEW DELHI: Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurated 12 national highway projects totalling 460 Km worth ₹8,000 crore and seven CRIF Projects in Hyderabad.
These projects will boost inter-state connectivity by enabling seamless travel between Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. The highways, once operational, will also boost trade and commerce in the region and create sustainable employment opportunities for the youth.
These projects will boost inter-state connectivity by enabling seamless travel between Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. The highways, once operational, will also boost trade and commerce in the region and create sustainable employment opportunities for the youth.
Gadkari said the network of state-of-the-art and safe national highways built will have transformational impact on the socio-economic prosperity of the people in Hyderabad and Telangana.
Gadkari said the network of state-of-the-art and safe national highways built will have transformational impact on the socio-economic prosperity of the people in Hyderabad and Telangana.