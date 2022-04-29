Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gadkari inaugurates 12 national highway projects worth 8,000 cr in Hyderabad

Gadkari inaugurates 12 national highway projects worth 8,000 cr in Hyderabad

Union minister Nitin Gadkari.
05:44 PM IST

  • The highways, once operational, will also boost trade and commerce in the region and create sustainable employment opportunities for the youth

NEW DELHI: Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurated 12 national highway projects totalling 460 Km worth 8,000 crore and seven CRIF Projects in Hyderabad.

These projects will boost inter-state connectivity by enabling seamless travel between Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. The highways, once operational, will also boost trade and commerce in the region and create sustainable employment opportunities for the youth.

Gadkari said the network of state-of-the-art and safe national highways built will have transformational impact on the socio-economic prosperity of the people in Hyderabad and Telangana.

