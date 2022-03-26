Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Saturday dedicated two Highway Projects worth ₹2,334 crore in Sangli, Maharashtra to the nation. The total length of two sections of Highway Projects dedicated is 96.78 Kilometers.
During the inauguration, Gadkari promised to start work on Sangli to Peth road in the next three to four months by issuing tenders. He added that the length of roads in the Sangli district has increased three and a half times in seven years.
Gadkari informed that in Maharashtra, works worth more than ₹5 lakh crore have been done in the areas of roads, ports, shipping, small-scale industries, and irrigation in the last seven years. He added that he strives to make Maharashtra the number one state in the country.
Also, Gadkari spoke about the new National Highway being constructed between Pune and Bengaluru. He informed ‘It is a 699 km long green highway which will pass through the backward areas of Sangli, Satara and Kolhapur districts and will benefit the area immensely’.
Here are the details of the two projects in Sangli:
1. Four laning of Borgaon- Watambare section of NH-166:
The Borgaon- Watambare section is a part of the Sangli to Solapur stretch of NH-166. The Sangli to Solapur stretch is an important link connecting Ratnagiri to Nagpur passing through Solapur city. This is the shortest link (East-West) connecting Konkan, Western Maharashtra, Marathwada & Vidharbh Region passing through 11 Districts of Maharashtra. The Highway constructed is of Rigid Pavement for the entire section from Sangli (Km.182/556) to Solapur (Km. 378/100).
Further, the up-gradation of the National Highway was taken up by the National Highways Authority of India through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode and budgetary allocations. The section between Sangli to Solapur of NH-166 has been taken up by NHAI through HAM Mode under the Bharatmala Project.
Benefits of the projects are:
Reduced fuel consumption and travel time
Easy transportation of Agricultural Produce
2. Rehabilitation and Up-gradation of Sangola Jath Section of NH-965G:
The Sangola to Jath section (from Km. 185/339 to Km. 230/123) was also dedicated to the nation by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.
The surrounding areas of the project are known for pomegranate production. Jath holds one of the largest cattle fairs. NH-965G starts from Patas and ends at Jath having a total length of 230.123 Km. covering cities of Indapur, Baramati, Akluj, Sangola, Jath. The Highway constructed is of Rigid Pavement for the entire section from Sangola (Km. 185/339) to Jath (Km. 230/123).
