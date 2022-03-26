The Borgaon- Watambare section is a part of the Sangli to Solapur stretch of NH-166. The Sangli to Solapur stretch is an important link connecting Ratnagiri to Nagpur passing through Solapur city. This is the shortest link (East-West) connecting Konkan, Western Maharashtra, Marathwada & Vidharbh Region passing through 11 Districts of Maharashtra. The Highway constructed is of Rigid Pavement for the entire section from Sangli (Km.182/556) to Solapur (Km. 378/100).