Gadkari inaugurates 3 national highway projects worth 1,206 cr in Siliguri

New Delhi: Union minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for three national highway projects worth ₹1,206 crore in Siliguri, West Bengal.
New Delhi: Union minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for three national highway projects worth ₹1,206 crore in Siliguri, West Bengal.
Addressing the occasion, the minister said that the inaugurated projects include two-lane ROB in replacement of level crossing at km 615.5 of NH-31 (Oodlabari) and would give significant boost to international connectivity & ROB in lieu of level crossing at km 661.100 on NH-31 (Maynaguri).
Addressing the occasion, the minister said that the inaugurated projects include two-lane ROB in replacement of level crossing at km 615.5 of NH-31 (Oodlabari) and would give significant boost to international connectivity & ROB in lieu of level crossing at km 661.100 on NH-31 (Maynaguri).
“It will help to reduce accidents due to improved safety features and bring down travelling distance and time," he added.
“It will help to reduce accidents due to improved safety features and bring down travelling distance and time," he added.
Gadkari said that the development of these projects will lead to industrial & economic growth in West Bengal as well as eastern parts of India with significant inroads for the agricultural sector.
Gadkari said that the development of these projects will lead to industrial & economic growth in West Bengal as well as eastern parts of India with significant inroads for the agricultural sector.
“Giving a major fillip to traffic decongestion in Siliguri, the foundation Stone was laid today for the development to 4/6-lanning of NH-31 (New NH-10) with both side service roads from km 569.258 to km 581.030 (end of AH-02 project on NH- 31 near Shivmandir to Sevoke Army Cantonment)," said the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways in a press release.
“Giving a major fillip to traffic decongestion in Siliguri, the foundation Stone was laid today for the development to 4/6-lanning of NH-31 (New NH-10) with both side service roads from km 569.258 to km 581.030 (end of AH-02 project on NH- 31 near Shivmandir to Sevoke Army Cantonment)," said the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways in a press release.
It will boost connectivity to northeast India and neighbouring countries like Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh, the ministry added.
It will boost connectivity to northeast India and neighbouring countries like Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh, the ministry added.
Gadkari also announced that a bridge on the Teesta River will soon be built at the cost of ₹1,100 crore, adding that other infrastructure projects are in the pipeline.
Gadkari also announced that a bridge on the Teesta River will soon be built at the cost of ₹1,100 crore, adding that other infrastructure projects are in the pipeline.
The minister is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of two more national highway projects at Raiganj in Uttar Dinajpur, besides four other projects at Kharagpur in the West Midnapore district.
The minister is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of two more national highway projects at Raiganj in Uttar Dinajpur, besides four other projects at Kharagpur in the West Midnapore district.
Earlier in the day, Gadkari inaugurated a highway that is slated to reduce travel time between Delhi and Bihar by at least 10-15 hours.
Earlier in the day, Gadkari inaugurated a highway that is slated to reduce travel time between Delhi and Bihar by at least 10-15 hours.
The 92-km-long four-lane highway connects south Bihar with the national capital Delhi via Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh.
The 92-km-long four-lane highway connects south Bihar with the national capital Delhi via Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.