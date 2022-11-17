Gadkari inaugurates 3 national highway projects worth 1,206 cr in Siliguri

“Giving a major fillip to traffic decongestion in Siliguri, the foundation Stone was laid today for the development to 4/6-lanning of NH-31 (New NH-10) with both side service roads from km 569.258 to km 581.030 (end of AH-02 project on NH- 31 near Shivmandir to Sevoke Army Cantonment)," said the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways in a press release.