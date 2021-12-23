OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Gadkari inaugurates 3 National Highway projects worth 755 cr in Muzaffarnagar
Listen to this article

NEW DELHI : Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 3 National Highway projects worth 755 crore in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh.

While inaugurating the national highway projects, Gadkari said with the new national highways will help the sugarcane farmers to easily transport their agriculture products to sugar mills and markets. This will also help in increasing their income. 

The minister said these infrastructure projects will also open new avenues for the people in the area and help in generating new income.

The minister further said with the development of a new network of National Highways, Uttar Pradesh is now developing as an ‘Express State’.

Earlier today, Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of six National Highway projects worth 8,364 crore on Meerut.

The minister formally inaugurated the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and dedicate it to the nation, which was opened for the public in April this year. The expressway cuts the travel time between the two cities to just 45 minutes from the earlier two-and-a-half hours.

He was accompanied by General (rtd.) V.K. Singh’. 

The Delhi-Meerut Expressway, meanwhile, has a total length of 96km and comprises 14 lanes. The route has been divided into four phases; while the first phase connects Akshardham in the national capital to UP gate, the second is between UP gate and Dasna. The third and fourth are between Dasna and Hapur, and Dasna and Meerut, respectively.

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout