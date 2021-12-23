NEW DELHI : Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 3 National Highway projects worth ₹755 crore in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh.

While inaugurating the national highway projects, Gadkari said with the new national highways will help the sugarcane farmers to easily transport their agriculture products to sugar mills and markets. This will also help in increasing their income.

The minister said these infrastructure projects will also open new avenues for the people in the area and help in generating new income.

The minister further said with the development of a new network of National Highways, Uttar Pradesh is now developing as an ‘Express State’.

Earlier today, Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of six National Highway projects worth ₹8,364 crore on Meerut.

The minister formally inaugurated the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and dedicate it to the nation, which was opened for the public in April this year. The expressway cuts the travel time between the two cities to just 45 minutes from the earlier two-and-a-half hours.

He was accompanied by General (rtd.) V.K. Singh’.

The Delhi-Meerut Expressway, meanwhile, has a total length of 96km and comprises 14 lanes. The route has been divided into four phases; while the first phase connects Akshardham in the national capital to UP gate, the second is between UP gate and Dasna. The third and fourth are between Dasna and Hapur, and Dasna and Meerut, respectively.

