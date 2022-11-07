Gadkari inaugurates 5 national highway projects in Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi: Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Monday inaugurated five National Highway projects in Mandla, Madhya Pradesh.
“The total length of the projects inaugurated is 329 km at a cost of Rs. 1,262 crores," said the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways in a press release.
Addressing the occasion, the minister said that the natural beauty of Mandla and Kanha National Park have always attracted tourists. “With the construction of these road projects, this area and its forest dwellers will get better facilities. These projects will well connect Mandla with Jabalpur, Dindori, Balaghat districts."
Gadkari added that with the construction of these routes, travel to religious places like Pachmarhi, Bhedaghat and Amarkantak as well as traffic from Jabalpur via Amarkantak to Bilaspur, Raipur and Durg will be easy. “Transportation of agricultural and industrial products from nearby regions and states will be facilitated and this will save time and fuel."
The minister said under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the government is continuously moving towards ensuring prosperity and development of Madhya Pradesh.
The Union Minister also inaugurated national highway projects 214 km long costing ₹4054 crores at Veterinary College Ground in Jabalpur.
According to the Chief Minister of the state, the improvement of roads is fruitful not only for tourists but also for the local rural and urban populations. Additionally, economic activities are gaining boosts and will gain more momentum too.
“This road revolution will increase the importance and pride of Madhya Pradesh," Chouhan said.
Earlier in September, 2022, the union road minister had inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of seven National Highways, which stretch 222 km in length and cost 1,128 crore in the state of Madhya Pradesh.
