Gadkari inaugurates 9 highway projects worth 1357 crore in Rajasthan

About 25 new bypasses were also announced in Rajasthan at a cost of ₹5,000 crore. Besides, a provision of ₹200 crore has been made for road over bridges, ₹900 crore has been sanctioned in CRIF, and ₹700 crore in Setubandhan Yojana for Rajasthan
NEW DELHI: Nitin Gadkari, Union minister for road transport and highways, on Monday inaugurated and laid foundation stone for nine national highways projects worth ₹1,357 crore in Rajasthan which will boost connectivity and ease travelling in the region.
Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the widening of Ninawa section from Sanchore on NH-168A in the state will boost granite industries of Chalaur district and will make it easier for farmers to reach Suratgarh Mandi.
Gadkari also said the two-lane Sriganganagar to Raisinghnagar on NH-911 and the Sriganganagar reinforcement from Suratgarh on NH-62 will make it easier to reach the international border and the military station on both sides of the road, which will enhance India’s strategic strength. He said armed forces will get better connectivity across the border, new jobs will be created, which will move Rajasthan towards progress and prosperity.
About 25 new bypasses were also announced in Rajasthan at a cost of ₹5,000 crore. Besides, a provision of ₹200 crore has been made for road over bridges, ₹900 crore has been sanctioned in CRIF, and ₹700 crore in Setubandhan Yojana for Rajasthan. These projects will save fuel, reduce accidents, boost industrial, agricultural, transport and tourism sectors.