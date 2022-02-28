Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday inaugurated and laid foundation stone of 46 National Highway Projects with investment of ₹19,930 crore in Karnataka.

Addressing the gathering in Belgavi he said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government is committed for the sustained progress and prosperity of Karnataka to create avenues of prosperity in the state through a network of world class National Highways.

He said the National Highway Projects of total length 238 KM with an investment of ₹3,972 crore will improve the interstate road connectivity from Karnataka to Maharashtra and Goa.

The minister said that these projects will decrease traffic jams and fuel consumption, make commuting faster and improve port connectivity in the region.

Inaugurating and laying the Foundation Stone of 26 National Highway Projects in Hubbali Gadkari said National Highway Projects of a total length 925 km with an investment of ₹12,795 Crore will boost intra state connectivity by enabling seamless, safe and faster travel from villages to District HQs to Banglore. He said they will provide connectivity to heritage monuments in Karnataka which will boost the tourism sector and create sustainable employment opportunities in the State.

Speaking at the Inauguration and Foundation stone laying ceremony of 15 NH projects worth ₹3,163 Crore in Mangaluru the Minister said Highways built will have transformational impact on the socio-economic prosperity of the people in Karnataka.

Gadkari said the Projects of a total length 165 km will boost inter state connectivity by enabling seamless travel from Karnataka to Goa at the same time ensuring safety of commuters in Ghat roads.

Chief Minister of Karnataka B S Bommai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and other senior MPs and MLAs were also present on these occasions.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.