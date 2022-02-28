Inaugurating and laying the Foundation Stone of 26 National Highway Projects in Hubbali Gadkari said National Highway Projects of a total length 925 km with an investment of ₹12,795 Crore will boost intra state connectivity by enabling seamless, safe and faster travel from villages to District HQs to Banglore. He said they will provide connectivity to heritage monuments in Karnataka which will boost the tourism sector and create sustainable employment opportunities in the State.