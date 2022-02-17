Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday inaugurated and laid foundation stone of 51 National Highway projects of total length 1380 km with an investment of ₹21,559 crore in Vijaywada, Andhra Pradesh.

Gadkari said that the government is committed to building world-class infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh. He said improved road connectivity in the coastal area will boost tourism, create employment opportunities for urban and rural youth and play a pivotal role in bringing prosperity to the people of Andhra Pradesh.

The minister said the construction of ROBs under Setu Bharatam will facilitate hassle-free movement of traffic, ensure the safety of commuters, save time & fuel and will also reduce pollution. He said the National Highways are the arteries of socio-economic development of the state.

Gadkari said the 4-lane road to Visakhapatnam and Kakinada ports of Andhra Pradesh will play a crucial role in improving logistics. The construction of Benz Circle flyover will help decongest the city of Vijayawada, he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.