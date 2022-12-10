Gadkari inaugurates multiple national highway projects in Madhya Pradesh

This twin tunnel made of NATM method meets each other in 300 meters, due to which there will be no hindrance in traffic. Due to the curved turn in the Mohania valley, there was a possibility of accident with long time taken by vehicles, which has ended with the construction of this tunnel. State-of-the-art facilities like exhaust fan, Optical Fiber Linear IT Detection System, fire system, control room, cameras, phone facility at 200 meters have been provided in the tunnel.