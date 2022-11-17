Gadkari inaugurates two highway projects worth ₹ 1,082 cr in Raiganj, West Bengal

1 min read . 06:07 PM IST

Nitin Gadkari, union minister for road, transport and highways. (File Photo)

The travel time from Siliguri to Kolkata will come down by two hours due to the construction of bypass and ROB. This stretch will also improve movement along border areas of Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal