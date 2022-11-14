Gadkari inaugurates two-lane elevated bridge in Rohtas, Bihar

The minister said that with the construction of this bridge, NH-19 and NH-39 will be directly connected, which will facilitate traffic between Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh
New Delhi: Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Monday inaugurated 1.5 km long two-lane elevated RCC bridge near Panduka on Son River in Rohtas, Bihar, built at a cost of R. 210 crores.
Laying the foundation stone for the construction of the bridge, the minister said that with the construction of this bridge, NH-19 and NH-39 will be directly connected, which will facilitate traffic between Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.
“At present, a distance of 150 km has to be covered to reach Srinagar from Panduka in Rohtas district and Garhwa district of Jharkhand. With the construction of this bridge, four hours will be saved in this journey. The traffic pressure on Dehri bridge will also reduce and Aurangabad, Sasaram cities will be able to get rid of the problem of jam," Gadkari added.
The minister said that with the construction of this bridge in the Panduka area, it will be easy to reach the market for industrial and agricultural and dairy products of nearby areas and states. “This will also save time and fuel."
Gadkari had announced the sanction of projects worth Rs. 1.6 lakh crores in the North East on 11 November, 2022. These projects include road, ropeways, RoBs, major bridges across River Brahmaputra and other water bodies.
The minister also announced that his target is to construct 60 kilometers of highways per day. “We are constructing 40 kilometers of highways per day, our target is to construct 60 kilometers of highways per day," he said at an event organized by Entrepreneurs‘ Organization Gurugram Chapter on 9 November, 2022.
