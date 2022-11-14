Gadkari inaugurates two-lane elevated bridge in Rohtas, Bihar

“At present, a distance of 150 km has to be covered to reach Srinagar from Panduka in Rohtas district and Garhwa district of Jharkhand. With the construction of this bridge, four hours will be saved in this journey. The traffic pressure on Dehri bridge will also reduce and Aurangabad, Sasaram cities will be able to get rid of the problem of jam," Gadkari added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}