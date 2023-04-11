Gadkari inspects Srinagar-Banihal section of NH 441 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 03:50 PM IST
- To ease the travel between Jammu and Srinagar, three corridors are being built at a cost of ₹35,000 crore.
New Delhi: Road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday inspected Srinagar-Banihal section of Jammu to Udhampur-Ramban-Banihal to Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) being constructed to provide all-weather connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar.
