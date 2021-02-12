Gadkari launches India’s first CNG Tractor

New Delhi: Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday launched India’s first-ever diesel tractor, converted to a much cleaner (compressed natural gas) CNG variant. With this, farmers will be able to save more than ₹1 trillion annually on fuel cost, which will help them to improve their livelihood, the minister said.

Gadkari further said that CNG is a clean fuel as it has the lowest content of carbon and other pollutants, while also being economical. “It has zero lead and is non-corrosive, non-dilutive and non-contaminating which helps in increasing the life of the engine and it requires less regular maintenance. It is Cheaper as CNG prices are far more consistent than fluctuating petrol prices; also, the average mileage of CNG vehicles is better than that of diesel/petrol driven vehicles. It is safer as CNG tanks come with a tight seal, which reduces the possibility of explosion while refueling or in the event of a spill," he said.

Petroleum and natural gas minister Dharendra Pradhan, minister of state for agriculture and farmer welfare Parshottam Rupala and minister of state for road transport and highways Gen (Retd) V K Singh were also present at the launch.

Gadkari has been trying to promote clean fuel for transportation as well as other alternatives such as electric mobility as one of its ways to reduce pollution and cut fuel import bill. The union road transport and highways ministry has proposed the adoption of E20 fuel—blend of 20% of ethanol with gasoline--as an automobile fuel, in its attempt to reduce harmful emissions from vehicles. In had also notified hydrogen-enriched CNG as an automobile fuel to promote green fuel for automobiles in India.

Currently, around 12 million vehicles are already powered by natural gas throughout the world and more companies and municipalities adopting this cleaner fuel, the minister said.

