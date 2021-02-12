Gadkari launches India’s first CNG Tractor

Gadkari further said that CNG is a clean fuel as it has the lowest content of carbon and other pollutants, while also being economical. “It has zero lead and is non-corrosive, non-dilutive and non-contaminating which helps in increasing the life of the engine and it requires less regular maintenance. It is Cheaper as CNG prices are far more consistent than fluctuating petrol prices; also, the average mileage of CNG vehicles is better than that of diesel/petrol driven vehicles. It is safer as CNG tanks come with a tight seal, which reduces the possibility of explosion while refueling or in the event of a spill," he said.

