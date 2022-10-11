Gadkari launches pilot on flexi-fuel strong hybrid electric vehicles

The minister said the success of this pilot project will create an ecosystem of electric vehicles. It will make new India a global leader in the manufacture of these electric vehicles
New Delhi: Union minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday launched Toyota’s first of its kind pilot project on Flexi-Fuel Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicles (FFV-SHEV) in India.
These vehicles will run on 100% petrol as well as 20-100% blended ethanol and electric power.
Gadkari said 6% to 8% increase in agricultural growth rate is necessary for ‘AtmaNirbhar’ Bharat. “It is important to convert surplus foodgrain and sugar into ethanol to boost the rural economy."
The minister said that the success of this pilot project will create an ecosystem of electric vehicles. “It will make New India a global leader in the manufacture of these electric vehicles. Such technologies are innovative, revolutionary, sustainable, cost-effective, energy-effective and will completely transform the transportation sector in New India."
Union Ministers Mahendranath Pandey, Bhupender Yadav, Union MoS Rameswar Teli, Karnataka Minister Murugesh Nirani, Vice-chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motors Pvt. Ltd. Vikram Kirloskar and MD & CEO of Toyota Kirloskar Motor Masakazu Yoshimura were also present on the occasion.
