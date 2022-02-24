NEW DELHI : Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Thursday laid foundation stones for 11 National Highways projects with total length of 534 km worth ₹5,722 crore in Madhya Pradesh, in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan.

“These projects will provide easy transport facilities to the pilgrims and tourists," Gadkari said.

Along with the development of the Ujjain-Dewas Industrial Corridor, the entire Malwa-Nimar region will be developed, border areas will be developed as storage centres. It will save time and fuel, and will ensure a safe trave, he added.

The development of these corridors will help connect the agricultural markets adjoining Ujjain and create employment opportunities.

“Government is taking continuous steps to build next generation's infrastructure with a commitment to ensure smoother connectivity, faster development, better security and prosperity for all," Gadkari concluded.

