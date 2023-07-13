Gadkari lays foundation stone for three NH projects worth ₹2,900 cr in Andhra Pradesh1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 04:47 PM IST
The projects will provide seamless and secure connectivity to Krishnapatnam Port, enabling faster accessibility to national master plan nodes, industrial nodes, and SEZ at Nellore
New Delhi: Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday laid the foundation stone for three national highway projects in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, the ministry of road transport & highways said. These projects encompass a combined length of 87 kilometers and carry a total cost of ₹2,900 crore.
