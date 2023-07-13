New Delhi: Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday laid the foundation stone for three national highway projects in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, the ministry of road transport & highways said. These projects encompass a combined length of 87 kilometers and carry a total cost of ₹2,900 crore.

According to the ministry, the first undertaking is the Naidupate-Turpu Kanupur Section of NH-71 spans 35 km and requires an investment of ₹1,399 crore. The second project is the Chillakuru cross-Krishnapatnam Port South Gate Section via Turpu Kanupur on NH-516W, covering a distance of 36 km and valued at ₹909 crore.

The Thamminapatnam-Narikellapalle Section involves an extension of the dedicated port road from Eupuru to Krishnapatnam Port on NH-516W and NH-67, length of 16 Km and valued at ₹610 crore.

Gadkari said these endeavors aim to provide seamless and secure connectivity to Krishnapatnam Port, enabling faster accessibility to national master plan nodes, industrial nodes, and SEZ at Nellore.

Additionally, they will enhance the safety and convenience of devotees travelling to religious destinations such as the Shri Balaji Temple in Tirupati and the Shri Shiva Temple in Srikalahasti.

He said under the dynamic leadership of PM Narendra Modi we remain fully committed to ensuring swift, seamless, and energy-efficient mobility across the entire nation.

Gadkari said these projects will bolster tourism by establishing connections to popular attractions like the Nelapatu Bird Sanctuary and SHAR at Sriharikota. Importantly, they are also expected to generate substantial employment opportunities.