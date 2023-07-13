Gadkari lays foundation stone for three NH projects worth 2,900 cr in Andhra Pradesh

According to the ministry, the first undertaking is the Naidupate-Turpu Kanupur Section of NH-71 spans 35 km and requires an investment of ₹1,399 crore. The second project is the Chillakuru cross-Krishnapatnam Port South Gate Section via Turpu Kanupur on NH-516W, covering a distance of 36 km and valued at ₹909 crore.