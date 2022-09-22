Gadkari lays foundation stone of 8 highway projects worth 3000 cr in Andhra

Once the projects are completed, they will provide green field road connectivity to Kakinada SEZ, SEZ Port, Fishing Harbour and Kakinada Anchorage Port
New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday laid foundation stones for eight National Highway projects worth Rs. 3,000 crore in Rajamahendravaram, Andhra Pradesh.
According to a release from the ministry, Gadkari said once the projects are completed, they will provide green field road connectivity to Kakinada SEZ, SEZ Port, Fishing Harbour and Kakinada Anchorage Port, which will smoothen the export of rice, sea food, oil meals, iron-ore, bio-fuel, granite etc. through Kakinada Port.
The minister said the road projects include construction of five flyovers at Kaikaram, Morampudi, Undarajavaram, Tetali & Jonnada and after their completion, it would provide hassle-free and safe traffic movement for places like Namavaram, Satellite City, Mandapeta, Ramchandrapuram, Kakinada, Undarajavaram, Nidadavolu, Tanuku Town and Kaikaram. Special safety features will be ensured for the rectification of blackspots.
Gadkari said the other three projects that include four-laning of Vakalapudi-Uppada-Annavaram & Samarlakota-Achampeta Junction and construction of two-lane with paved shoulders from Rampachodavaram to Koyyuru will provide road connectivity to religious locations such as Samarlakota, Annavaram Bikkavolu, Ryali & Pithapuram.
He said it would also provide road connectivity to tribal areas such as Araku and Lambasinghi and important tourist destinations of Andhra Pradesh such as Araku Valley & Caves. It would also provide safe, better and fast intra-state connectivity through Kakinada and Alluri Sitharama districts, he added.
Gadkari said the development of the projects would create large scale employment in the state.
