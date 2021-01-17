Subscribe
Home >News >India >Gadkari, Rajnath to open Road Safety Month tomorrow at Delhi's Vigyan Bhavan
Gadkari, Rajnath to open Road Safety Month tomorrow at Delhi's Vigyan Bhavan

2 min read . 02:00 PM IST Staff Writer

  • To mark the month-long event, National Championship Safe Speed Challenge would be flagged off from Wagah border to Kanyakumari
  • The total no of road accidents in 2019 were 4,49,002. Out of which 3,19,028 happened due to over-speeding

In a bid to create awareness about road safety and reduce road accidents in the country, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways and MSME Nitin Gadkari and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will open the National Road Safety Month tomorrow at Delhi's Vigyan Bhavan.

Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, Gen (Retd) VK Singh and CEO, Niti AAYOG, Amitabh Kant will also be present at the event.

Several events have been scheduled in the span of one month to mark Road Safety Month.

Activities planned during the month include launch of a film on road safety, flagging off of a National Championship Safe Speed Challenge from Wagah border to Kanyakumari, and giving away of awards for Road Safety.

State Governments, PSUs, and Insurance companies will also participate in awareness-creating activities, with seminars, walkathons, poster-making competitions etc.

India has one of the highest rates of road accidents and the government recently revealed the percentage of accidents that occurred due to just overspeeding. On Saturday, the parliament was informed that around 71% of road accidents in the country last year were due to overspeeding. A total of 4.49 lakh accidents were registered on Indian roads last year.

Last September, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways VK Singh told Rajya Sabha in a written reply, as per the available information, total no of road accidents during last calendar Year 2019 are 4,49,002. Out of which 3,19,028 road accidents (71.1%) have been reported due to overspeeding."

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways had urged the “Member of Parliaments’ Road Safety Committee" for each district to promote awareness among road users, he said.

Globally India is one of the worst-hit nations when it comes to road accidents. According to a PTI report, India accounts for about 5 lakh road accidents annually, one of the highest in the world, in which about 1.5 lakh people die and another 3 lakh become crippled.

