Home / News / India /  Gadkari rides to Parliament in hydrogen-powered car, emphasizes on need to spread awareness about green hydrogen

Gadkari rides to Parliament in hydrogen-powered car, emphasizes on need to spread awareness about green hydrogen

Nitin Gadkari reaches Parliament in a green hydrogen-powered car
1 min read . 04:08 PM IST Livemint

  • In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of clean and cutting-edge mobility in India, the government, through the ‘National Hydrogen Mission’ is committed to focus on green and clean energy

MEW DELHI: Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari rode a hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) to the Parliament on Wednesday.

Gadkari emphasised on the need to spread awareness about hydrogen, FCEV technology and its benefits.

The minister said that green hydrogen will be manufactured in India, with refuelling stations set up to generate sustainable employment opportunities in the country. He said India will soon become a green hydrogen exporting country.

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of clean and cutting-edge mobility in India, the government, through the ‘National Hydrogen Mission’ is committed to focus on green and clean energy, Gadkari added.

