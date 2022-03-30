MEW DELHI: Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari rode a hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) to the Parliament on Wednesday.
MEW DELHI: Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari rode a hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) to the Parliament on Wednesday.
Gadkari emphasised on the need to spread awareness about hydrogen, FCEV technology and its benefits.
The minister said that green hydrogen will be manufactured in India, with refuelling stations set up to generate sustainable employment opportunities in the country. He said India will soon become a green hydrogen exporting country.
In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of clean and cutting-edge mobility in India, the government, through the ‘National Hydrogen Mission’ is committed to focus on green and clean energy, Gadkari added.
