Gadkari says Atal Progressway will change the face of UP-MP-Rajasthan's highways

On Atal Progressway, Gadkari said that the second phase of Morena Link Road to Rani Laxmibai Samadhi will also begin with the first phase of the project, and it will be developed with new technology from Malaysia. "This elevated corridor will have a glimpse of Gwalior's history. A 1.5 km long ropeway from Phoolbagh in the city to the Gwalior fort will be built at an estimated cost of ₹120 crore. There are plans to construct ropeways in places like Ujjain, Khandwa, Raisen, Durg, Rani Roopmati Mahal in Mandu and Omkareshwar," Gadkari said.