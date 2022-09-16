Gadkari says Atal Progressway will change the face of UP-MP-Rajasthan's highways

Gadkari says Atal Progressway will change the face of UP-MP-Rajasthan's highways2 min read . 07:29 AM IST
- A 1.5 km long ropeway from Phoolbagh in the city to the Gwalior fort will be built at an estimated cost of ₹120 crore, Nitin Gadkari said
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said Atal Progressway. which is being built between Etawah in Uttar Pradesh and Kota in Rajasthan for ₹20,000 crore, will ensure the development of backward regions of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.
The minister also said that the Gwalior-Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh would develop and travel time to Mumbai and Delhi would be just a few hours after the upcoming Atal Progressway and Mumbai-Delhi Expressway get linked.
Gadkari was speaking at an event where projects worth ₹1,125 crore were either dedicated or their foundation stones laid. It was attended by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as well as Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Jyotiraditya Scindia.
On Atal Progressway, Gadkari said that the second phase of Morena Link Road to Rani Laxmibai Samadhi will also begin with the first phase of the project, and it will be developed with new technology from Malaysia. "This elevated corridor will have a glimpse of Gwalior's history. A 1.5 km long ropeway from Phoolbagh in the city to the Gwalior fort will be built at an estimated cost of ₹120 crore. There are plans to construct ropeways in places like Ujjain, Khandwa, Raisen, Durg, Rani Roopmati Mahal in Mandu and Omkareshwar," Gadkari said.
Further, the ambitious road project will also lead to the development of greenfield highways. According to Nitin Gadkari, an 87-kilometre greenfield highway will be constructed between Gwalior and Agra for ₹2,500 crore and it will connect to the Yamuna Expressway there. Once it is constructed, the travelling time between Gwalior and Delhi will be only three hours, and people will not need to take flights to reach the national capital, the Union minister said.
On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Gadkari informed us that it is almost 70% complete. One it is commissioned, the travel time between the two megacities will be 12 hours," he said.
He advised the Madhya Pradesh government to develop education hubs, food parks, entertainment parks, and industrial parks to ensure the fast development of the region.
