Gadkari says village industries need to change through innovation and technology
Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari. (File photo) (HT_PRINT)
Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari. (File photo)

Gadkari says village industries need to change through innovation and technology

1 min read . Updated: 07 Feb 2021, 08:32 AM IST Staff Writer

  "We are not in favour of westernization, but we are in favour of modernization, in the villages. This is the time for socio-economic transformation," the MSME minister said.

Calling for transformative changes at the village level, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Saturday said the government aims to increase the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) sector's share in the GDP to 40% which will directly benefit the rural poor.

“We are not in favour of westernization, but we are in favour of modernization, in the villages. This is the time for socio-economic transformation," the MSME minister said.

Currently, around 6.5 crore MSMEs contribute 30% to the GDP.

The minister emphasised that a policy has to be made to empower the poor. He called transformative changes at the village level, through innovative, research-based technology specially adapted for rural areas, an official statement said.

Addressing a workshop at the Mahatma Gandhi International Hindi University at Wardha in Maharashtra, the minister pointed out that village industries and Khadi generate as much as 88,000 crore on an annual basis.

This can be increased if policy is flexible and innovative, and is aimed at improving the life of people living in villages. The minister also stressed that goods produced by village industries can be sold better if they are marketed better.

Recalling the philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi, Vinoba Bhave, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, Ram Manohar Lohia and Jayaprakash Narayan, he said their aim was the same - to improve the lives of the poor living in villages.

Unless solutions are found to ensure that employment is generated in villages, and they are clean and have enough facilities, the dreams of these leaders will not be fulfilled, he said.

Migration of as much as 30 per cent of the country's population from rural areas has taken place since independence due to lack of growth of the village economy, the minister said.

