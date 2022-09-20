Gadkari stresses on collaboration among stakeholders to cut logistics cost1 min read . Updated: 20 Sep 2022, 05:10 PM IST
Gadkari said by reducing logistics cost there will be a great saving and by which 50% increase in exports can be achieved
New Delhi: Road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari has emphasized on reducing logistics cost from 14-16% to 10% with cooperation, coordination and communication among stakeholders.