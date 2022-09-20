New Delhi: Road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari has emphasized on reducing logistics cost from 14-16% to 10% with cooperation, coordination and communication among stakeholders.

Addressing a program on ‘Climate Goals: Technological Roadmap to Net Zero’, Gadkari said by reducing logistics cost there will be a great saving and by which 50% increase in exports can be achieved which is very important for our economy, according to a ministry statement.

Talking about pollution, he said India is importing 16 lakh crore of fossil fuel which is creating a lot of pollution.

The minister said decision has been taken to make 27 green express highways to reduce travel time by end of December.

Gadkari said technology, innovation and research are very important for achieving the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making India a $5 trillion economy.

Gadkari also said public transport needs to be encouraged with centre and states working together as a team.

He said India has a huge domestic market with young and talented engineering manpower, skilled workforce and low labour cost. He stressed on diversification of agriculture into energy and power sector and use of alternative fuels like bio ethanol, LNG and bio CNG.