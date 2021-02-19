OPEN APP
Gadkari suggests mandatory use of electric vehicles for govt departments

1 min read . Updated: 19 Feb 2021, 07:07 PM IST Shreya Nandi

Road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari said the use of 10,000 EVs in Delhi can alone save as much as 30 crore per month and also reduce vehicular pollution

NEW DELHI: Road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday suggested mandatory use of electric vehicles (EVs) for government departments, a move, if implemented will curb pollution.

Speaking at the ‘Go Electric’ campaign in the national capital, Gadkari said that the use of 10,000 EVs in Delhi can alone save as much as 30 crore per month and also reduce vehicular pollution. Electric, as a fuel, is a clean alternative for fossil fuels. As compared to conventional fuel, electric fuel is a low cost and will reduce the government’s oil import bill.

The campaign is aimed at promoting e-mobility.

Amitabh Kant, chief executive officer (CEO) of federal government think tank NITI Aayog, who was also present at the event said that in the next four years, India should aim to go 100% electric on two and three-wheelers.

“If we go 100% electric on two, three-wheelers because of size and scale, we will become world champion and we can export it to the whole world. This is a massive opportunity to be a world leader in two and three-wheelers," Kant said, adding that there is a huge opportunity for electric of cycle manufacturing.

Gadkari further said that the government should give subsidies to buy electric cooking appliances instead of giving support for buying cooking gas to households. “Why don’t we provide subsidy on electric cooking appliances. We already provide subsidy on cooking gas," he said.

Power minister R K Singh called for the use of clean and safe electric cooking. He urged citizens to adopt electric cooking, which is safe and can benefit consumers due to low heat wastage being energy efficient.

