This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
For going forward, the minister suggests that steps should be taken to run trains, airplanes, trucks, and buses and especially factories producing chemicals and cement using an alternate energy source like hydrogen and research should be done in this field.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari believes the use of hydrogen fuel for running trains, airplanes, vehicles, and factories among others, can help India reduce its dependency on imported petroleum products.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari believes the use of hydrogen fuel for running trains, airplanes, vehicles, and factories among others, can help India reduce its dependency on imported petroleum products.
On Thursday, the minister was delivering a lecture on the topic, "Atmanirbhar Bharat ki aur badte kadam" organised by Devi Ahilya Vishwa Vidyalay.
On Thursday, the minister was delivering a lecture on the topic, "Atmanirbhar Bharat ki aur badte kadam" organised by Devi Ahilya Vishwa Vidyalay.
During his lecture, Gadkari said, "Today, we can run a car by separating hydrogen from water. I myself use a car that runs on hydrogen fuel, and it doesn't make any noise or emanate smoke," as reported by PTI.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
During his lecture, Gadkari said, "Today, we can run a car by separating hydrogen from water. I myself use a car that runs on hydrogen fuel, and it doesn't make any noise or emanate smoke," as reported by PTI.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
For going forward, the minister suggests that steps should be taken to run trains, airplanes, trucks, and buses and especially factories producing chemicals and cement using an alternate energy source like hydrogen and research should be done in this field.
For going forward, the minister suggests that steps should be taken to run trains, airplanes, trucks, and buses and especially factories producing chemicals and cement using an alternate energy source like hydrogen and research should be done in this field.
Talking about the dependency on imports in the country, Gadkari said, "we import petroleum products and petrol-diesel worth ₹10 lakh crore every year. Though we have coal deposits, we still import it. Similarly, we import copper and iron despite having their reserves."
Talking about the dependency on imports in the country, Gadkari said, "we import petroleum products and petrol-diesel worth ₹10 lakh crore every year. Though we have coal deposits, we still import it. Similarly, we import copper and iron despite having their reserves."
He believes that manufacturing should be encouraged, exports should be increased and imports should be reduced - to make the country self-dependent.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He believes that manufacturing should be encouraged, exports should be increased and imports should be reduced - to make the country self-dependent.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Taking a note of the increase in prices by steel manufacturers, Gadkari announced to permit the use of steel fibre in construction - which is 40% cheaper than steel.
Taking a note of the increase in prices by steel manufacturers, Gadkari announced to permit the use of steel fibre in construction - which is 40% cheaper than steel.
On surface transport, Gadkari said that there is a shortage of funds for government projects in the country. Strong and positive political will power is most important in this matter. The requirement for resources and technology comes later.
On surface transport, Gadkari said that there is a shortage of funds for government projects in the country. Strong and positive political will power is most important in this matter. The requirement for resources and technology comes later.
He revealed that the government is introducing planes that can land on water. Adding he said, "I am also bringing a bus that flies in the air, which can accommodate 250 people and it is in the Philippines."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He revealed that the government is introducing planes that can land on water. Adding he said, "I am also bringing a bus that flies in the air, which can accommodate 250 people and it is in the Philippines."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
While stressing the need to develop entrepreneurship among citizens, the minister advised that "You should not become a job seeker, rather become the one who provides employment to others."
While stressing the need to develop entrepreneurship among citizens, the minister advised that "You should not become a job seeker, rather become the one who provides employment to others."