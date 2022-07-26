Gadkari to deliver keynote address at Mint Mobility Conclave

Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari will deliver the keynote address on India’s path to leadership in automotive innovation, manufacturing and sustainability
The Mint Mobility Conclave, a meeting of policymakers and business leaders to discuss the state and future of mobility, will take place in New Delhi on Thursday.
Nitin Gadkari, Union minister for road transport and highways, will deliver the keynote address on India’s path to leadership in automotive innovation, manufacturing and sustainability.
The conclave aims to provide a forum to discuss mobility across formats and themes—air, rail, water, land, sustainability, financing and logistics.
Vikas Kumar, managing director of the Delhi Metro Rail Corp.; Nilesh Kothari, co-founder and managing partner at Trifecta Capital; Tarun Mehta, co-founder and chief executive officer of Ather Energy; Nagesh Basavanahalli, group chief executive officer and managing director of Greaves Cotton Ltd; Martin Schwenk, managing director and chief executive officer of Mercedes-Benz India; Mahua Acharya, managing director and chief executive officer of Convergence Energy Services Ltd; Ashish Kundra, principal secretary of the government of Delhi; Mahesh Babu, chief executive officer-India and chief operating officer of Switch Mobility; and Amber Dubey, joint secretary in the ministry of civil aviation, will also attend the event. Several other business leaders will be featured as speakers or panellists.
Connectivity is an important theme of the Indian government’s developmental model, and this involves building emission-free mobility solutions to leverage its multiplier effect on the Indian economy. With the Indian government articulating its vision to address new-age mobility problems, the interest in the Indian economy continues unabated across sectors such as automobiles, railways, new metro rail services, logistics and aviation.
India has emerged as a hotspot for international companies to bring in and develop new technologies as these businesses look to diversify their supply chains and production lines out of China following the coronavirus pandemic.
Multi-modal logistics hubs in the vicinity of dedicated freight corridors are also opening up to large-scale infrastructure. This raises the issue of long-term financing and the need for patient capital to meet the emerging needs of crucial physical infrastructure.
Mint seeks to provide the space for debate and discussion by creating this convening of the best minds in mobility solutions in India.
