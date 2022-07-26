Gadkari to deliver keynote address at Mint Mobility Conclave

Vikas Kumar, managing director of the Delhi Metro Rail Corp.; Nilesh Kothari, co-founder and managing partner at Trifecta Capital; Tarun Mehta, co-founder and chief executive officer of Ather Energy; Nagesh Basavanahalli, group chief executive officer and managing director of Greaves Cotton Ltd; Martin Schwenk, managing director and chief executive officer of Mercedes-Benz India; Mahua Acharya, managing director and chief executive officer of Convergence Energy Services Ltd; Ashish Kundra, principal secretary of the government of Delhi; Mahesh Babu, chief executive officer-India and chief operating officer of Switch Mobility; and Amber Dubey, joint secretary in the ministry of civil aviation, will also attend the event. Several other business leaders will be featured as speakers or panellists.