Gadkari to inaugurate, lay foundation stone for 18 highway projects in Rajasthan

New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 18 highway projects in Rajasthan virtually today.

According to a press statement from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, these projects carry a road length of nearly 1,127 kilometres, involving a construction value of ₹8,341 crores. Paving the way for the development of Rajasthan, these roads aim to enhance better connectivity, convenience and economic growth in the state.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will preside over the virtual function which would be attended by Union Minister Gen (Retd) VK Singh and several ministers from the state.

Earlier on Monday, Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation for 14 national highway (NH) projects in Telangana through video conferencing.

As per an official release, these projects include 765.663 kilometres long roads worth ₹13,169 crores.

Details of the18 highway projects in Rajasthan

1) Construction of Balance Works of Six Laning of Jaipur Ring

Road (Km 0+300 (Bagrana) to Km 46+700) (Bhankarota) between Agra Road and Ajmer Road, NH-148C on EPC mode in the State of Rajasthan.

2) 4L/2LPS Dausa - Lalsot - Kauthoon section of NH - 11A Extn. (New NH-148, 23) on HAM

3) 2LPS of NH-70 from Munabao (NH-25E) -Sundra- Myajlar -

Dhanana –Asutar -Ghotaru -Tanot under Phase I of Bharatmala Pariyojna on HAM Mode in the State of Rajasthan

4) 2LPS of Gagaria (NH-25) – Baori Kalan-Serwa–Sata-Bakhasar &

Sata to Gandhav (Pkg. BM/8) (EPC) New NH-925 & 925A

5) Kota-Darah of NH-12 from 256/550 to 289/550.

6) Balotra-Sanderao NH-325 (Package-I) from km 16/200

(Balotra) to km 58/00 (Mokalsar) (except bypass portion).

7) Balotra-Sanderao NH-325 (Package-II) from 58/0 (Mokalsar)

to 91/600 (Jalore)

8) Balotra-Sanderao NH-325 (Package-III) from 118/900 (Ahore)

to 156/955 (Sanderao)

9) Rajgarh-Haryana border NH-709 Extn.

10) Wajwana – Banswara )from km 251+120 to 275+000section of

NH-927A.

11) Nagaur Bypass from existing km 166/260 to km 180/500 of NH-65.

12) Construction of Balance Work as Part 2 (two cloverleaf's at tonk road (Prahladpura, Ajayrajpura and Hema ki Nangal) NH-52 and at Ajmer Road NH-48) (Bhankarota and Hasampura Bas Bhankarota) of Jaipur Ring Road (NH-148C) in the state of Rajasthan.

13) Up-gradation to 2LPS of Nagaur-Bikaner Section by Executing balance work from km 177.00 to km 267.325 on NH-89 (New NH-62) on EPC.

14) Up-gradation to 2LPS of Ajmer-Nagaur Section by Executing

balance work from Km. 0.000 to Km. 148.25 on NH-89 (New NH-58) on EPC.

15) Rehabilitation and up gradation to 2L+PS of Beawar-Asind

Section (km 30.00 to Km 74.00) of NH 158 (GNHCP) with the loan assistance of world Bank on EPC mode

16) Rehabilitation and up gradation to 2L+PS of Asind -Mandal Section (km 74.00 to Km 116.750 of NH 158 (GNHCP) with the loan assistance of world Bank on EPC mode

17) Up-gradation to 4 lane with paved shoulder from existing km

58/245 (Beawar) to existing km 108/600 (Bhim) of NH-58 (Beawar-Gomti section on EPC mode in the state of Rajasthan (Pkg-I.)

18) Up-gradation to 4 lane with paved shoulder from Existing Km

108.60 (Bhim) to 144.00 (Baghana) & Km 158.419 (Mada ki Bassi) to Km. 173.30 (Gomti) (Total length 50.281 Km.) of NH-58 (Beawar-Gomti section) on EPC mode in the State of Rajasthan

