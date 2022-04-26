Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Gadkari to Tesla: ‘Making in China and selling in India is not a good proposition’

Gadkari to Tesla: ‘Making in China and selling in India is not a good proposition’

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. File photo
1 min read . 02:12 PM IST Agencies

India says Tesla should not import cars from China for domestic sale

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari today said that Tesla is welcome to set up shop in India, make cars there for sale and export them, but must not import cars from China.

"Making in China and selling here is not a good proposition," Nitin Gadkari, said at Raisina Dialogue 2022

Tesla chief Elon Musk feels that tariffs in India are among the highest in the world.

The company in August received approval to make or import four models in India, according to a posting on the website of the nation’s ministry of road transport and highways. Tesla produces vehicles in factories in the U.S. and China, and is awaiting final approval for a new plant in Germany.

