Gadkari urges Amazon to help more MSMEs market their products globally

NEW DELHI: Union minister of micro small and medium enterprises (MSME) Nitin Gadkari on Monday urged e-commerce major Amazon to help more small Indian businesses market their products globally.

“I would request you, if it is possible to find out a solution for MSMEs, with your international exposure, if you can plan product designing and giving new vision, awareness, product development to all (small) entrepreneurs, regarding what choice global companies want….Your exposure to global market is very high. It is a win-win situation. It will increase your turnover and help Indian economy," the minister said.

He asked Amazon to categorize products into micro, small and medium as well as handloom, handicraft and agro-MSMEs, and support these small businesses.

Gadkari was speaking at the launch of Amazon Exports Digest, in which the e-commerce giant announced that its global seller program has crossed $2 billion ( ₹30,000 crore) in cumulative e-commerce exports sales from India since its launch in 2015. The company said it has now set a target of $10 billion in exports from India by 2025.

“I am confident that with your help, it is an opportunity for Indian MSMEs to present their products throughout the globe and that is the strength of your company. It will also benefit MSMEs," he said.

MSMEs, a major job creator and the backbone of the economy, account for over 28% of gross domestic product (GDP), more than 40% of exports and employ about 111 million people. The government aims to increase MSMEs’ contribution to 50% of GDP and increase the share of export to 60% and create five crore new jobs in five years.

Gadkari said there is also a need to give adequate importance to socio-economic transformation, supporting small businesses, developing backward and tribal areas as well as 115 aspirational districts in the country, where per capita income is low.

“That area has huge potential for different products they can plan and manufacture. For instance, there is metal craft in Madhya Pradesh and Madhubani painting in Bihar. If we can take it to global platform, I am confident, we will get good response," he said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated