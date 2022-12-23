Gadkari urges banks to rate lower interests from buyers of clean energy vehicles

On Friday, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari urged banks to grant loans with lower interest rates to people looking to purchase clean energy vehicles, such as flex fuel, electricity, and hydrogen.
On Friday, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari urged banks to grant loans with lower interest rates to people looking to purchase clean energy vehicles, such as flex fuel, electricity, and hydrogen.
The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways stated that it was his dream that gasoline and diesel-powered vehicles would be phased out within the next four to five years while speaking at the golden jubilee celebrations of a cooperative bank in Thane district of Maharashtra.
The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways stated that it was his dream that gasoline and diesel-powered vehicles would be phased out within the next four to five years while speaking at the golden jubilee celebrations of a cooperative bank in Thane district of Maharashtra.
He asserted that banks should rate industries according to their performance over the previous five years on a variety of metrics, and grant loans within 24 hours to those receiving high marks. He added that credibility and goodwill would be the biggest capital in the twenty-first century.
He asserted that banks should rate industries according to their performance over the previous five years on a variety of metrics, and grant loans within 24 hours to those receiving high marks. He added that credibility and goodwill would be the biggest capital in the twenty-first century.
Gadkari noted that an electric bus without air conditioning costs ₹39 per kilometre to operate, while an AC electric bus costs ₹41 per kilometre, when discussing the benefits for passengers if public transportation switches to electric vehicles.
Gadkari noted that an electric bus without air conditioning costs ₹39 per kilometre to operate, while an AC electric bus costs ₹41 per kilometre, when discussing the benefits for passengers if public transportation switches to electric vehicles.
"All buses in cities like Thane, Kalyan can be converted into electric ones, which will help reduce ticket prices for passengers by as much as 30 per cent," he asserted.
"All buses in cities like Thane, Kalyan can be converted into electric ones, which will help reduce ticket prices for passengers by as much as 30 per cent," he asserted.
Gadkari stated that 406 projects totaling Rs. 3.85 lakh crore in expenditures have stalled as a result of poor decisions, but the minister continued by saying that delaying making decisions out of concern that they will be bad decisions is also undesirable.
Gadkari stated that 406 projects totaling Rs. 3.85 lakh crore in expenditures have stalled as a result of poor decisions, but the minister continued by saying that delaying making decisions out of concern that they will be bad decisions is also undesirable.
"Bal Thackeray once gave me a quote written in acrylic. It said I like people who can get things done. I like honest people who take the wrong decisions. I am even ready to appreciate people who are dishonest and take wrong decisions. I dislike people who don't want to take decisions," Gadkari said.
"Bal Thackeray once gave me a quote written in acrylic. It said I like people who can get things done. I like honest people who take the wrong decisions. I am even ready to appreciate people who are dishonest and take wrong decisions. I dislike people who don't want to take decisions," Gadkari said.
He insisted that retired employees and others should invest in his ministry's bonds because they offered better returns than deposits at cooperative banks.
He insisted that retired employees and others should invest in his ministry's bonds because they offered better returns than deposits at cooperative banks.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.