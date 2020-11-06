Gadkari urges manufacturers to work out ways to make EVs cheaper

NEW DELHI: Road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday urged automobile manufacturers to look at ways to make electric vehicles (EVs) cheaper to encourage adoption of e-mobililty. While manufacturers may have to bear losses for the first few years, reducing the price of EVs will drive its sale, the minister explained.

“The government is also giving concessions (to manufacturers). Now it is economically viable for manufacturer to manufacture EVs. And by increasing numbers (higher production) it will become economically viable. But for some time they will have to reduce cost. But presently manufacturers are not reducing the price because of which sales are not picking up. There may be losses for some years, but manufacturers will soon gain from that," Gadkari said while inaugurating India Electric Mobility Summit, 2020.

“You have to reduce the cost. Without that you cannot have higher numbers (sales) and without numbers, there won’t be economic viability. I would request you to find out the solution for that," the minister said.

Gadkari’s comment comes at a time when India has been struggling to push the adoption of EVs as they are relatively more expensive than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, and insufficient charging infrastructure, despite massive push towards electric mobility from the government. Over the last few years, the government has incentivised electric buses, three-wheelers and four-wheelers to be used for commercial purposes, reduced goods and services tax (GST) on EVs, among other support measures. Adoption of e-mobility is expected to reduce India’s dependence on oil imports as well as fight vehicular pollution.

The minister also said some states such as Kerala, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, among others have also taken initiatives to promote e-mobility and are offering measures towards last mile connectivity. For instance, in August, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s had announced Delhi Electric Vehicles Policy 2020 to offer subsidies, waivers and incentives to purchase EVs.

