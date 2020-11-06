Gadkari urges manufacturers to work out ways to make EVs cheaper

“The government is also giving concessions (to manufacturers). Now it is economically viable for manufacturer to manufacture EVs. And by increasing numbers (higher production) it will become economically viable. But for some time they will have to reduce cost. But presently manufacturers are not reducing the price because of which sales are not picking up. There may be losses for some years, but manufacturers will soon gain from that," Gadkari said while inaugurating India Electric Mobility Summit, 2020.