Gadkari urges trade, finance ministers to allow imports that have been paid for

India is reviewing its trade policy with China amid rising tensions between India and China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), where 20 Indian troops were killed in a violent face-off with Chinese troops in the Galwan area of Ladakh earlier this month. Maharashtra has already put some deals with Chinese firms on hold, railways has junked a project with a Beijing-based company citing poor progress and the power minister has also said that if possible, Indian companies shall look at ways of getting out of contracts inked with Chinese firms, given that power is a strategic and sensitive sector.