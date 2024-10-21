‘Kashmir Pakistan nahi banega’: Farooq Abdullah’s ‘severe results’ warning after Ganderbal terror attack

Ganderbal terror attack: NC President and senior politician Farooq Abdullah had said that terror plot will not be able to ‘create Pakistan’ in the state, vowing: ‘Kashmir Pakistan nahi banega… let us live with dignity and succeed.’

Livemint
Updated21 Oct 2024, 01:09 PM IST
'Kashmir Pakistan nahi banega': Farooq Abdullah's 'severe results' warning after Ganderbal terror attack
'Kashmir Pakistan nahi banega': Farooq Abdullah's 'severe results' warning after Ganderbal terror attack

Ganderbal terror attack: Day after seven people died in the Ganderbal terror attack, NC President and senior politician Farooq Abdullah said terror plot will not be able to “create Pakistan” in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), vowing that “Kashmir Pakistan nahi banega [Kashmir will not become Pakistan].”

A doctor from Kashmir and six non-local labourers were killed while five people sustained injuries in the terror attack at an under-construction tunnel at Gund in Ganderbal district on Sunday, October 20.

“This attack was very unfortunate... Immigrant poor labourers and a doctor lost their lives. What will the terrorists get from this? Do they think they will be able to create a Pakistan here... We are trying to put this to an end so we can move on from the misery," Farooq Abdullah said.

In a stern warning to Pakistan, Farooq Abdullah said "results will be severe." He said, “I want to tell the leadership in Pakistan that if they want good relations with India, they need to put an end to this. 'Kashmir Pakistan nahi Banega.' Let us live with dignity and succeed... If they couldn't create a Pakistan for 75 years, how would it be possible now?... It is time to end terrorism, otherwise the results will be very severe... How will talks be held if they kill our innocent people?”

NIA team to visit Gagangir terror attack site

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team is on its way to the Gagangir terror attack site in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district, ANI reported. A doctor and six construction workers were killed in terrorists firing at a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in the area on October 20.

Sources said a Superintendent of Police rank officer will be leading the NIA team from the agency's regional branch in the Union Territory and it is expected to arrive at the terror spot by noon, it added.

At least two terrorists opened fire indiscriminately on a group of local and non-local labourers, killing two people instantly, while three others and a doctor later succumbed to their injuries. Officials said another five people are being treated for their injuries.

CM Omar Abdullah Condemns Attack

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also condemned the attack, calling it a “dastardly and cowardly” attack on non-local labourers.

“Very sad news of a dastardly and cowardly attack on non-local labourers at Gagangir in Sonamarg region. These people were working on a key infrastructure project in the area. 2 have been killed and 2-3 more have been injured in this militant attack. I strongly condemn this attack on unarmed innocent people and send my condolences to their loved ones,” Omar wrote on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

(With inputs from ANI)

First Published:21 Oct 2024, 01:09 PM IST
'Kashmir Pakistan nahi banega': Farooq Abdullah's 'severe results' warning after Ganderbal terror attack

