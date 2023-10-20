Gaganyaan Mission test flight: When, Where to watch, What's expected? Check here

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday announced its plans to initiate unmanned flight tests as part of the Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission. Taking to X, ISRO posted, “Mission Gaganyaan: ISRO to commence unmanned flight tests for the Gaganyaan mission. Preparations for the Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1 (TV-D1), which demonstrates the performance of the Crew Escape System, are underway." The Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1 (TV-D1) for the Gaganyaan mission is scheduled for launch from the First launchpad at SDSC-SHAR in Sriharikota on Saturday, October 21st, commencing at 8 AM IST. Unlike other missions by the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency, ISRO would attempt a successful launch of its Test Vehicle (TV-D1), a single-stage liquid rocket, scheduled to lift off from the first launch pad at this spaceport at 8 am on October 21, PTI reported. Also Read: ISRO solar mission: Chief S Somnath reveals the time it will take Aditya-L1 spacecraft to reach Lagrange Point 1 As per the official release, the first development flight Test Vehicle (TV-D1) is in the final stages of preparation. “The Test Vehicle is a single-stage liquid rocket developed for this abort mission. The payloads consist of the Crew Module (CM) and Crew Escape Systems (CES) with their fast-acting solid motors, along with CM fairing (CMF) and Interface Adapters," ISRO informed. The Gaganyaan project aims to demonstrate the capability of human spaceflight by sending a crew of three individuals into a 400-kilometer orbit for a mission lasting three days and ensuring their safe return by landing in the waters of the Indian Ocean. Also Read: Gaganyaan: ISRO to commence unmanned flight tests, preparations underway Where to see Gangayaan mission LIVE? The TV-D1 test flight launch will be broadcast live on the DD News Channel, and ISRO will also live stream the launch on its official website and social media platforms.

"The Crew Module after integration underwent various electrical testing, at ISRO’s facility in Bengaluru, including an acoustic test and was dispatched to SDSC-SHAR on 13th August. At SDSC, it will undergo vibration tests and pre-integration with the Crew Escape System, before final integration to the Test Vehicle at the Launch Pad," ISRO further informed.

This Test Vehicle mission with this CM is a significant milestone for the overall Gaganyaan programme as a near-complete system is integrated for a flight test, it added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the readiness of the Gaganyaan Mission.

As per the PIB release, “The Department of Space presented a comprehensive overview of the Gaganyaan Mission, including various technologies developed so far such as human-rated launch vehicles and system qualification. It was noted that around 20 major tests, including 3 uncrewed missions of the Human Rated Launch Vehicle (HLVM3) are planned. First demonstration flight of the Crew Escape System Test Vehicle is scheduled on 21 October. The meeting evaluated the mission’s readiness, affirming its launch in 2025."

