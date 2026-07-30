Gaganyaan mission update: Govt unveils details, says Ganganyatris training in Bengaluru as first uncrewed launch nears

The Centre has shared a detailed response on the progress achieved towards the launch of the first uncrewed Gaganyaan mission. In a reply to the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said, “Activities are in progress towards accomplishment of the first uncrewed mission, G1.”

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The Gaganyaan mission, which aims to send Indian astronauts into space, includes three uncrewed missions and one manned mission.

Indian Space Research Organisation chief V Narayanan had earlier said, as per ET NOW, that while some uncrewed test missions have experienced minor delays, the crewed flight schedule remains unchanged. India’s maiden human spaceflight is slated for 2027.

In January 2026, Narayanan said, "Gaganyaan programme is planned in 2027. Before that, three uncrewed missions are planned. We are working towards the first uncrewed mission."

Gaganyaan mission: The progress so far On uncrewed mission: According to Jitendra Singh, "activities are in progress towards the accomplishment of the first uncrewed mission, G1. All stages of HLVM3 viz. HS200, L110 and C32 and CES motors are ready. Crew Module and Service Module systems are realised. Assembly, integration and testing of the Crew Module and Service Module are nearing completion. Integrated simulations are being carried out."

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He added that Gaganyaan missions will be launched from the Second Launch Pad (SLP) of SDSC SHAR.

On astronaut training: The minister informed that Gaganyatris have completed generic training at Glavkosmos, Russia. "Gaganyaan mission-specific training is in progress at the Astronaut Training facility, Bengaluru," he added.

In his reply in Parliament on 29 July, Jitendra Singh said the development activities carried out for the Gaganyaan mission include:

1. Human Rated Launch Vehicle (HLVM3): Development and ground testing of all propulsion stages and structures completed.

2. Orbital Module: Propulsion systems for Crew Module and Service Module developed, tested and qualified. An engineering model for Environmental Control & Life Support System (ECLSS) has been realised.

3. Deceleration system, Crew Module Up-righting System, Thermal Protection System and end-to-end avionics have been developed and tested.

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Also Read | ISRO is looking for civilian astronauts for Gaganyaan, crewed missions to space

4. Crew Escape System (CES): 5 types of motors developed and static tested. All the CES structures are realised and qualified.

5. Infrastructure established: Orbital Module Preparation Facility, Gaganyaan Control Centre, Gaganyaan Control facility, Crew training facility, and Second Launch pad modifications have been realised.

6. Test Missions:

> First Test Vehicle mission (TV-D1) for in-flight validation of Crew Escape System (CES) has been successfully completed.

> Integrated Air Drop Test- 01 (IADT-01) and Integrated Air Drop Test- 02 (IADT-02) with simulated Crew Module for validation of deceleration system have been completed successfully.

> Accomplishment of the TV-D2 mission is in the advanced stage.

Also Read | How much does India spend on ISRO missions? Govt declares budget for 60 projects

7. Flight Operations and Communication Network: Ground network configuration finalised. IDRSS-1 feeder stations and terrestrial links established. MoUs have been signed with other space agencies for cross-support.

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8. Crew Recovery Operations: Recovery assets finalised. Recovery Plan worked out.

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in