Gaganyaan test flight: Crew module recovered from Bay of Bengal, ISRO says ‘data looks good’
Indian Space Research Organisation chairman S Somnath on Saturday said that the crew module, separated from the Gaganyaan mission's test vehicle, has been successfully recovered from the Bay of Bengal.
Gaganyaan test flight: After the launch of test vehicle in morning, the crew module separated from the vehicle was recovered from the Bay of Bengal. The data collected from the module indicates positive results.
